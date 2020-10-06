Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,767,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,365. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,791 shares of company stock worth $957,100 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

