Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.27 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,225,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 44.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 92,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 15.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 327,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,753,000 after acquiring an additional 155,019 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

NYSE:PHM traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.62. 2,019,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,266. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

