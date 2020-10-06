Optimum Investment Advisors Has $594,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 110,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 49,012 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 51,570 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 266.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 87,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 63,879 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. 1,303,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,923. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

