Optimum Investment Advisors Has $718,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Hologic were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at $88,797,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at $78,101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1,409.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,182,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,193 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1,199.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 942,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,694,000 after purchasing an additional 869,531 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $46,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

Hologic stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.29. 1,308,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,420. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

