Optimum Investment Advisors Has $923,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,001,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after buying an additional 1,050,590 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9,134.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,970,000 after buying an additional 617,521 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,593,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,329,000 after buying an additional 305,636 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $159.93. The stock had a trading volume of 757,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,198. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.54.

