Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Boeing by 23,500.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 390.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.39.

Shares of BA traded down $11.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.54. The company had a trading volume of 47,046,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,885,826. The company has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $378.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

