Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,388 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 66.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Stryker by 110.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 473,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after purchasing an additional 248,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.15.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.59. 808,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,063. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

