Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ciena were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after buying an additional 4,615,896 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ciena by 361.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,824 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ciena by 45.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,808 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 32.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 60.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,342,000 after acquiring an additional 692,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,943,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $170,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,745 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,350 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

