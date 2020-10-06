Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.98. 656,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,857. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

