Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.09. 2,441,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,134,965. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.01. The firm has a market cap of $166.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $228.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

