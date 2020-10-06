Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 140 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 212.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,668,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,811 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,960,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,606,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 539.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 613,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,516,000 after acquiring an additional 517,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,113,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.43. 22,347,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,024,728. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.94 and a 200 day moving average of $164.92. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $134.45 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

