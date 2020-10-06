Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,810 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,718,000 after purchasing an additional 417,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.52. 8,387,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,019,389. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of -264.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

