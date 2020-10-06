Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 30,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors owned about 0.25% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,661,000.

Shares of ITM stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $51.03. 57,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,649. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a one year low of $35.77 and a one year high of $52.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

