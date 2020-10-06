Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 350 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 105.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 770.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 79.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $11.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $585.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,558. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $597.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.16.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.73.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $39,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total value of $565,440.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,471. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

