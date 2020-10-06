Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 700 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,575 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.7% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,271 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,060,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,528. The stock has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.06. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

