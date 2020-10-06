Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10,127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,616,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,068 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 67,502,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,587,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $211.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

