Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th.

Oracle has raised its dividend payment by 51.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oracle has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oracle to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

ORCL stock opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42. Oracle has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

