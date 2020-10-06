OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) Shares Up 7%

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) shares shot up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.61. 841,088 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 326,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

Get OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $876,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000.

About OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG)

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.