Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) traded up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.91. 111,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 213,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $88.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.13 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary E. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,087.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Orion Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Orion Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 895,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

