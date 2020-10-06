Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Shares Down 0.3%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $10.00. 7,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 51,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

