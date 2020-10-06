Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OSMT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.70.

Shares of OSMT opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.31. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSMT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 79,121.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,054,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,110 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 108,962 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

