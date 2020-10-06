Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Earns “Buy” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.04.

OVID stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $346.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin bought 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,569.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,792,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,828,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

