Own Price Up 35.2% This Week (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Own has traded up 35.2% against the dollar. One Own token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, DDEX and IDEX. Own has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Own

Own (CHX) is a token. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Own is weown.com . The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket

Own Token Trading

Own can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

