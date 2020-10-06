Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $4.55 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.80%.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
