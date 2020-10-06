Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $4.55 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 237,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,810,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 64,374 shares during the period.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

