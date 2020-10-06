Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

PPBI stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 32,494 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after buying an additional 198,692 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 512.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 124,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

