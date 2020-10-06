PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives $27.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,926. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $40.14.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 90.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,565,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 111,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.