Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 439.29 ($5.74).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Pagegroup from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of PAGE stock traded up GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 380.20 ($4.97). 248,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,494. Pagegroup has a 52 week low of GBX 271.20 ($3.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 549.50 ($7.18). The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 378.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 368.76.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

