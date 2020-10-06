Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) rose 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 90,589,211 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 76,555,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

In other Palantir Technologies news, COO Shyam Sankar sold 1,405,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $14,225,835.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,346,670.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexander C. Karp sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $111,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,426,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,337,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,385,740 shares of company stock worth $169,948,219.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.