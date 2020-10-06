PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC upgraded PANDORA A /S/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded PANDORA A /S/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Danske lowered PANDORA A /S/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of PANDY opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. PANDORA A /S/S has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $424.52 million during the quarter.

About PANDORA A /S/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

