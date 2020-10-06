Paparazzi Market Cap Achieves $1.23 Million (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Paparazzi token can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $187,018.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00261188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00082673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.01497102 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00156540 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi’s total supply is 172,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,812,593 tokens. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

Paparazzi Token Trading

Paparazzi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

