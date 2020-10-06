Parachute (PAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $320,244.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 38.1% against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $320,244.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00030016 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000195 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 565,713,406 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

