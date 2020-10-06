Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

NASDAQ:PRTK traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.61. 322,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,685. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 87,258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,071,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

