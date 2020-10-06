Park National Co. (NASDAQ:PRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.11 Million

Analysts predict that Park National Co. (NASDAQ:PRK) will announce sales of $110.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Park National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.00 million. Park National reported sales of $105.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park National will report full year sales of $428.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.60 million to $433.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $426.33 million, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $437.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Park National.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National (NASDAQ:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $112.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.16 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRK shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut Park National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRK traded up $3.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 62,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,125. Park National has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $105.52.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park National (PRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.