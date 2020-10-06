Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.20.

PH opened at $213.14 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $217.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.59 and a 200-day moving average of $173.45.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total value of $315,377.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,700.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $266,647.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,333.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,225 shares of company stock worth $7,784,886. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 19.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

