ParkinGo Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.0564 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.14 million and $8.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00048926 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,773.22 or 0.99989771 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001479 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000344 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00152775 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

