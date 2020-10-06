ParkinGo Trading Up 10.6% This Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $8.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,597.12 or 1.00117070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00044975 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000337 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00152833 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00031631 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

