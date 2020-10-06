Parkside Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 30,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 104.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $392,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 193,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,864,000 after buying an additional 43,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.48. 1,346,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,851. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

