Parkside Advisors LLC Buys 8,415 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 76,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 50,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 3,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $1,444,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.86. 5,826,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,635,614. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.82 and its 200-day moving average is $77.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.