Parkside Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Parkside Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,353,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $267,000.

VXF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.27. 1,049,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,165. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $137.33.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

