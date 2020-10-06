Parkside Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 8.9% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $20,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after buying an additional 10,854,416 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,818 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,852 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,259,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 185,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,980 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.62. The stock had a trading volume of 36,140,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,553,469. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.