Parkside Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 186.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.37. The company had a trading volume of 812,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,323. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $81.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.51.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.