Parkside Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 124.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VCIT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.68. 3,241,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,150. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.