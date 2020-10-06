Parkside Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.3% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Resource Planning Group lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.1% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 441,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 86,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $825,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,044. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average is $54.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.