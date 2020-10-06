Parkside Advisors LLC Purchases 5,811 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 522.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 247.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.16. 235,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $69.71.

