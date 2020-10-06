Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parkside Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $282,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.98.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,842. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $231.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.45 and its 200 day moving average is $167.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.