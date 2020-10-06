Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 18,928 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parkside Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,928 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,800,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,116,963. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

