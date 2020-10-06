Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 4,136 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Parkside Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period.

SCHF traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $31.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,973. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

