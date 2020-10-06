Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 6,985 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Parkside Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 257,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $734,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000.

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $62.04. 970,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,655. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.17. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

