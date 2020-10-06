Parkside Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Parkside Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of CMF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.19. 113,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,080. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

