Patron (PAT) Hits Market Cap of $477,395.99

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Patron has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Patron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Exrates, CoinBene and YoBit. Patron has a total market cap of $477,395.99 and $11,172.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Patron

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, YoBit, LATOKEN, CoinBene, IDAX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

